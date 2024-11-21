What Gabrielle Chappel Learned From Working With Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for always being angry on TV, and oftentimes his anger stems from blunders committed by fellow chefs. Based on Ramsay's hotheaded demeanor, you might naturally think that the acclaimed chef makes a poor teacher. However, chef Gabrielle Chappel, the Season 3 winner of Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" cooking competition, has nothing but nice things to say about Ramsay and his commitment to mentoring up-and-coming talent.
Mashed caught up with Chappel at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, and we asked about her experiences with Ramsay on "Next Level Chef." The rising culinary star, who currently helms her own YouTube cooking show, told us that "working with Chef Ramsay just puts you on a different wavelength." As for important lessons imparted by Ramsay, Chappel was particularly inspired by his process of "taking risks and seeing what pays off," which, according to her, has been evident throughout Ramsay's career. The emerging chef also believes that Ramsay can successfully take risks due to his belief in himself, stating that it "just comes down to a level of confidence."
Ramsay's mentorship extended beyond Next Level Chef
Gabrielle Chappel's professional culinary journey began with filming segments for the Epicurious YouTube channel, which spurred her to enroll in the Institute of Culinary Education. She also credits her small-town childhood with her interest in local ingredients, as well as the joy she finds in feeding the people she loves. Chappel's efforts have clearly paid off based on her experience during "Next Level Chef," and according to her, Gordon Ramsay's tutelage didn't end when Season 3 wrapped.
Much like the "Hell's Kitchen" winners who continued to work for Ramsay (such as Christina Wilson and Trenton Garvey), Chappel got to work with Ramsay in a professional setting. "I actually spent a week in London staging at his restaurants, having meetings with his team, and it was just a really big level shift for me," stated the chef. Ultimately, Chappel ponders, "What would Gordon do? How would Gordon react to this?" when navigating her own career. While Ramsay has been involved in sometimes overlooked controversy, including an investigation stemming from tax-avoidance allegations, Chappel's statements show that the celebrity chef is a multifaceted man.