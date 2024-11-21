What Gabrielle Chappel Learned From Working With Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for always being angry on TV, and oftentimes his anger stems from blunders committed by fellow chefs. Based on Ramsay's hotheaded demeanor, you might naturally think that the acclaimed chef makes a poor teacher. However, chef Gabrielle Chappel, the Season 3 winner of Ramsay's "Next Level Chef" cooking competition, has nothing but nice things to say about Ramsay and his commitment to mentoring up-and-coming talent.

Mashed caught up with Chappel at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, and we asked about her experiences with Ramsay on "Next Level Chef." The rising culinary star, who currently helms her own YouTube cooking show, told us that "working with Chef Ramsay just puts you on a different wavelength." As for important lessons imparted by Ramsay, Chappel was particularly inspired by his process of "taking risks and seeing what pays off," which, according to her, has been evident throughout Ramsay's career. The emerging chef also believes that Ramsay can successfully take risks due to his belief in himself, stating that it "just comes down to a level of confidence."