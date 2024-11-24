The Differences Between Traditional And Country-Style Ribs

Ribs are a beloved barbecue tradition, but check out our ranking of every rib cut from worst to best, and you may notice that country-style ribs don't get a mention. That's because, despite their name, they're technically not ribs at all.

When you hear about "traditional" ribs, you likely imagine a plate of barbecued baby back ribs or spare ribs, both of which come from the rib section of the pig. Kansas City-style and St. Louis-style ribs also fall into this category — they're still spare ribs, just more trimmed down. Many barbecue fiends might also argue that beef ribs are stars themselves; still, whether you consider them traditional or not, beef ribs come from (you guessed it) the rib section of the cow.

Country-style ribs, however, are a different story. These are more like pork chops than ribs, as they're cut from the pork shoulder or loin. They're meatier and often boneless, but if they are bone-in, this bone comes from the shoulder rather than the rib section. Where they're cut from is the main factor that sets country-style ribs apart from traditional ribs, but this isn't the only difference to keep in mind when preparing each of these barbecue favorites.