The Indiana Restaurant That Serves James Beard-Worthy Fried Chicken

Few things in life bring as much pure, unfiltered joy as biting into a perfectly crispy and juicy piece of fried chicken. Perhaps it's the shareability — a whole chicken breaks down into 10 pieces, enough for a small family — or maybe it's the comfort factor of savory flavor that serves up the greasy nostalgia of home-cooked meals. And there's one small-town restaurant frying up chicken so good that it caught the attention of the uber-prestigious James Beard Awards.

In 2023, Wagner's Village Inn in Oldenburg, Indiana, won the foundation's America's Classics Award for the Great Lakes Region. According to the James Beard Foundation, this award is handed out to "locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community."

Wagner's Village Inn says it's been in the hands of the same family since the 1960s and the founders' daughter says her parents learned to fry chicken from another Indiana restaurant, Hearthstone, that has since closed down. But what's so impressive about Wagner's spot-on fried chicken isn't just in the recipe — it's all about the technique, which starts with basic ingredients and a cast-iron skillet.