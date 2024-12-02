We could all use more quick, easy, and ideally cheesy weeknight recipes in our repertoire, and this easy and cheesy chicken Alfredo skillet lasagna recipe from developer Kara Barrett checks all of the boxes. Despite the title being a bit of a mouthful, the ingredient list is pretty minimal here, with many of the necessary inclusions being pantry or fridge staples – we're talking just nine total ingredients, including salt and pepper.

Minimal ingredients aside, the dish is also easy to make — something that Barrett is particularly fond of. "I love how everything comes together so quickly, and when it's done, you have a dish that is rich, silky, and comforting," she says, noting that her "goal was to create a dish that anyone can easily put on the table with minimal effort but with maximum payoff." Since the dish calls for cooked, shredded chicken, you've got a couple of options: Use up some leftovers, cook a couple of chicken breasts and shred them before beginning the recipe, or take a cue from Barrett and simply use rotisserie chicken meat. Whichever chicken approach you take, this recipe offers up an inventive way to make use of extra chicken and lasagna noodles in a way that isn't, well, plain old lasagna.