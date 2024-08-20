Costco Vs Walmart: Which Has The Better Rotisserie Chicken?

Every now and then, we need to simplify things when it comes to cooking. Whether it's choosing boxed instant mashed potatoes over homemade spuds or tearing open a bagged salad rather than pulling out the cutting board, there are plenty of ways to save a little time in the kitchen. When it comes to dinner-time shortcuts, though, few options rival the rotisserie chicken. Precooked, juicy, and big enough to feed the whole family, rotisserie chickens are not only practical but delicious.

There are plenty of places to snag a pre-cooked bird, so Mashed is here to help. With both Walmart and Costco offering their own rotisserie chickens, I set out to find out which one is superior. Price, taste, appearance, and shredability were important factors in determining which bird is king of the coop. Read on to learn more about both brands' takes on the rotisserie chicken and to find out which one should be at the center of your next meal.