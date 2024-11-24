Ross Geller's Moist Maker Sandwich (for a Friends Thanksgiving) Recipe

Fans of the long-running sitcom "Friends" saw several seasons of Thanksgiving traditions with the cast, including "The One With Ross' Sandwich," which featured in Season 5. In the episode, someone eats Ross' Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich — the delicately-piled "Moist Maker," as he calls it — and needless to say, Ross doesn't let it go. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, self-avowed "Friends" fan, recreates it with her recipe, Ross Geller's Moist Maker sandwich, which is perfectly fitting for a "Friends" Thanksgiving. The key component that sets this leftover turkey sandwich apart is what Ross calls the moist maker, as Watkins describes, "that gravy soaked bread business in the center of this stacked sando is a game changer."

Considering this sandwich features three slices of bread, it's understandable that Watkins refers to it as "a beast," and jokes, "My first question was ... 'Will this sandwich fit into my mouth?'" You'll be glad to know it does, though a fork and knife might simplify the process. That said, Watkins adds, "I enjoyed the finger-licking aspect (as I scarfed my first helping of this sandwich over the sink)." Prepare this recipe when you're looking for a turkey-day flashback, complete with turkey, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. "This is a sandwich to eat in your PJs, freshly forged/made," Watkins says, and recommends against making Ross' mistake by taking it to work.