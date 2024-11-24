Ross Geller's Moist Maker Sandwich (For A Friends Thanksgiving) Recipe
Fans of the long-running sitcom "Friends" saw several seasons of Thanksgiving traditions with the cast, including "The One With Ross' Sandwich," which featured in Season 5. In the episode, someone eats Ross' Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich — the delicately-piled "Moist Maker," as he calls it — and needless to say, Ross doesn't let it go. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins, self-avowed "Friends" fan, recreates it with her recipe, Ross Geller's Moist Maker sandwich, which is perfectly fitting for a "Friends" Thanksgiving. The key component that sets this leftover turkey sandwich apart is what Ross calls the moist maker, as Watkins describes, "that gravy soaked bread business in the center of this stacked sando is a game changer."
Considering this sandwich features three slices of bread, it's understandable that Watkins refers to it as "a beast," and jokes, "My first question was ... 'Will this sandwich fit into my mouth?'" You'll be glad to know it does, though a fork and knife might simplify the process. That said, Watkins adds, "I enjoyed the finger-licking aspect (as I scarfed my first helping of this sandwich over the sink)." Prepare this recipe when you're looking for a turkey-day flashback, complete with turkey, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. "This is a sandwich to eat in your PJs, freshly forged/made," Watkins says, and recommends against making Ross' mistake by taking it to work.
Gather the ingredients for Ross Geller's Moist Maker sandwich
For this recipe, you'll need salted butter (softened), thick slices of country-style white bread, a garlic clove (peeled and minced), mayonnaise, leftover turkey gravy (reheated), leftover roasted turkey (sliced or shredded and reheated), leftover cranberry sauce, leftover stuffing (reheated), and mixed baby green lettuce.
Step 1: Preheat skillet
Preheat a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Butter the bread
Spread 4 tablespoons of butter over 4 of the bread slices (1 tablespoon per bread slice).
Step 3: Toast bread in skillet
Place the buttered bread slices into the hot skillet, working in batches if necessary, and toast for about 2 minutes per side or until golden. Remove the toasted bread from the skillet.
Step 4: Saute garlic in butter
Place the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter into the skillet and melt. Once melted, add the garlic and saute for 1 minute or until fragrant.
Step 5: Combine sauteed garlic with mayo
Transfer the garlic and butter to a medium bowl, add the mayonnaise, and stir to combine. Set aside.
Step 6: Dip bread in gravy
Place the gravy in a shallow bowl. Dip the 2 untoasted bread slices into the gravy, soaking thoroughly.
Step 7: Spread toasted bread with mayo
Spread the garlic mayonnaise over the toasted bread slices. To assemble a sandwich, place one of the toasted bread slices, mayonnaise-side-up, on a plate.
Step 8: Top with turkey
Add half of the turkey.
Step 9: Add cranberry sauce
Top the turkey with a couple of dollops of cranberry sauce.
Step 10: Top with gravy bread
Using a spatula, place a gravy-soaked bread slice on top of the turkey and cranberry sauce.
Step 11: Top bread with stuffing
Using your hands, press or compact half of the stuffing into a rough square (just large enough to cover the surface of the bread). Place on top of the gravy-soaked bread slice.
Step 12: Add lettuce
Top the stuffing with lettuce greens.
Step 13: Finish assembling sandwich and serve
Cap the sandwich with a toasted bread slice, mayonnaise-side down, and secure with a toothpick. Repeat the process to make the second sandwich and serve.
- 5 tablespoons salted butter, softened, divided
- 6 thick slices country-style white bread, divided
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup leftover turkey gravy, reheated
- 1 ½ cups leftover roasted turkey, sliced or shredded, reheated
- ½ cup leftover cranberry sauce
- 1 ½ cups leftover stuffing, reheated
- 1 cup mixed baby green lettuce
- Preheat a large skillet over medium heat.
- Spread 4 tablespoons of butter over 4 of the bread slices (1 tablespoon per bread slice).
- Place the buttered bread slices into the hot skillet, working in batches if necessary, and toast for about 2 minutes per side or until golden. Remove the toasted bread from the skillet.
- Place the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter into the skillet and melt. Once melted, add the garlic and saute for 1 minute or until fragrant.
- Transfer the garlic and butter to a medium bowl, add the mayonnaise, and stir to combine. Set aside.
- Place the gravy in a shallow bowl. Dip the 2 untoasted bread slices into the gravy, soaking thoroughly.
- Spread the garlic mayonnaise over the toasted bread slices. To assemble a sandwich, place one of the toasted bread slices, mayonnaise-side-up, on a plate.
- Add half of the turkey.
- Top the turkey with a couple of dollops of cranberry sauce.
- Using a spatula, place a gravy-soaked bread slice on top of the turkey and cranberry sauce.
- Using your hands, press or compact half of the stuffing into a rough square (just large enough to cover the surface of the bread). Place on top of the gravy-soaked bread slice.
- Top the stuffing with lettuce greens.
- Cap the sandwich with a toasted bread slice, mayonnaise-side down, and secure with a toothpick. Repeat the process to make the second sandwich and serve.
What other Thanksgiving leftovers could I add to this sandwich?
Although there are some dishes that feature in most Thanksgiving meals, it's natural to expand the selection and consequently, end up with various leftovers. While Watkins is all about experimentation she says, "I would strongly recommend (before proceeding into remixed versions) trying this sandwich as Ross created. It is really something spectacular." After that, go ahead and play around with your other leftovers. Watkins suggests mashed potatoes to add some creaminess and instructs, "I would put a thin layer of mash on top of the turkey, before adding the cranberry sauce — for stability sake and for keeping mushy items slightly separated."
Meanwhile, if your Thanksgiving meal includes comfort foods like mac & cheese, she recommends adding it along with the stuffing layer (and reducing the amount of stuffing), to ensure the whole stack remains structurally sound. "Same goes for green bean casserole, put this addition up with the stuffing, reducing the stuffing a little bit," she recommends. Add sliced ham along with the turkey for a salty twist. As for veggies, she suggests bitter greens or collards layered over the turkey. "Pumpkin pie or sweet potato pie or sweet potato casserole? Now you're just being silly, serve that on the side," she concludes.
Could I use a different type of bread for this Friends-inspired sandwich?
Watkins' recipe calls for thick slices of country-style white bread, though there is some room to switch it up. However, she notes that thick slices are the key to maintaining the sandwich's structure. The toasted exterior slices will remain sturdy "under this intense moisture pressure," whereas the untoasted gravy-soaked slice is meant to become soft to add moisture to the sandwich.
The type of bread itself is pretty flexible, and Watkins opts for country-style white bread mostly due to availability, since there never seem to be any Thanksgiving dinner rolls remaining at her house. She lists sourdough, rye, and Italian bread as good alternatives, as long as you slice them thickly. "Hearty sandwich rolls would work well as an outer stack," she adds. However, they may not fare as well for the central gravy-soaked slice, unless you only slice a piece of the roll.