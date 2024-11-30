Are Compound Chocolate And Chocolate Chips Any Different?

For all the fun and enjoyment associated with baking, the learning curve can be pretty steep for newbies. Just consider all the chocolate options in the baking aisle, as most grocery stores stock a wide variety of chips in numerous flavors and configurations. You also have compound chocolate, aka chocolate melts, which seem virtually the same as chocolate chips at first glance. However, using compound chocolate in your best chocolate chip cookie recipe may not be the way to go. That's because some key differences between genuine chocolate chips and compound chocolate significantly impact the result.

Real chocolate contains cocoa butter, a natural fat found within cocoa beans. Conversely, compound chocolate typically uses some other type of vegetable fat, such as palm kernel oil. Real chocolate also features cocoa mass, which is made from grinding the cocoa nibs and consists of both cocoa solids and cocoa butter. Compound chocolate, on the other hand, uses only crushed cocoa solids.

Swapping fats can make a big difference in the meltiness of chocolate. The melt-in-your-mouth quality of genuine chocolate is made possible because cocoa butter breaks down at body temperature. Vegetable fats take longer to melt, which means compound chocolate is often chewier. The flavor of compound chocolate is also generally sweet but less chocolatey thanks to the added vegetable fat, while real chocolate has a richer, multi-faceted flavor.