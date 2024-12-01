The Forgotten Maryland Fast Food Restaurant We Wish We Could Have Tried

Among the many once-popular chicken chains that have sadly disappeared, Chicken George was a Baltimore restaurant that we have serious FOMO about. It was founded by Theodore Holmes in 1979 and quickly became a hit, expanding to multiple locations in several states. The fast-food concept was homestyle fried chicken with Southern and soul food staples like collard greens, rice, buttermilk biscuits, and sweet potato pie.

In a 1981 interview with The Baltimore Sun, Holmes said he named the restaurant after a character in "Roots," a 1976 novel based on author Alex Haley's research into his family's lineage from an enslaved ancestor brought to America from West Africa. "Roots" gained widespread popularity with the help of its majorly successful TV miniseries adaptation in 1977. In it, Chicken George was portrayed by Ben Vereen. The character was known for wearing a hat and scarf that made its way into the Chicken George restaurant logo.

Holmes' Chicken George restaurant was so successful that it was at one point the largest Black-owned fast food company in the U.S., according to The Baltimore Sun. In a 1982 issue of Black Enterprise magazine, Holmes said, "With the research we've done and the management team we've assembled, the competition catches hell trying to catch up with us and even holding its own." Sadly, financial problems and competing chains started to weigh on the business, and Chicken George filed for bankruptcy protection in 1986, ultimately being auctioned off as part of a bankruptcy sale in 1987. While the new owners tried to keep it going, it never regained the same momentum and was dissolved in 1991.