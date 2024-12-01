Crunchy Toffee Bits Are So Easy, You'll Wonder Why You Never Made Them Before

Toffee bits are the kind of treat that evokes cozy fall and holiday feelings, although the sweet, buttery, and crispy bits are good any time of year. Of course, you can buy all sorts of toffee at the store, but it's pretty easy to make at home. Toffee is simply a tasty transformation of three ingredients that are probably always in your pantry. Once you make it yourself, you'll never look at store-bought versions the same way again.

To make homemade toffee bits, you'll need to melt butter, then add sugar and a pinch of salt over medium heat. Some recipes may also call for corn syrup or vanilla. You may be tempted to turn up the heat, but patience is key here. Stir occasionally until the mixture looks thicker and darker. Pour the toffee into a baking dish or onto a sheet pan once the temperature reaches 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Use parchment paper or reusable silicone baking mats for easier cleanup.

This is where you can add nuts or chocolate for extra flavor, or leave the buttery toffee exactly as it is. Once the toffee is set, break it up into chunks or tiny bits, depending on your desired texture. Chunkier pieces are perfect for snacking, or you can smash them into a finer texture and use them as a dessert topping or sprinkle them into brownie mix, cookie dough, or your favorite ice cream. Once you've got the hang of it, the possibilities are endless. For a simple start, try this dark chocolate almond toffee recipe.