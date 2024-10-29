How The E Coli Outbreak Impacted McDonald's (Spoiler: It Wasn't Good)

While McDonald's has assured customers that Quarter Pounders will return to the menu, despite the recent E. coli outbreak, the incident has undeniably taken a toll on the fast food giant. In the days following the announcement that customers had fallen ill after consuming McDonald's Quarter Pounders, trips to the restaurant declined by 10% at locations throughout the nation. The drop was even greater in Colorado, where McDonald's visits decreased by a whopping 33%. These numbers stand to reason when considering that Colorado was hit the hardest by the outbreak, with 26 of the reported 75 E. coli cases occurring in the state.

According to testing conducted by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, it's been determined that the beef patties used to make Quarter Pounders in the affected states were not the source of E. coli, known for causing health effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It's believed that the onions provided by a single supplier were the source of infection, and many other fast food restaurants have removed onions from their menus because of the E. coli outbreak.