Why Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of Kirkland Canned Chicken

Canned meats may get a bad rap for being highly processed and salty, but it's important to have a brand you can trust to make meal prep easier. Costco's Kirkland Signature canned chicken has become a pantry favorite for many shoppers, and it's easy to see why. Unlike some canned chicken that can be greasy or tough, Kirkland's chicken is juicy and flavorful, making it an excellent addition to quick meals. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it's the "Most flavorful canned chicken I have purchased."

A Reddit user also shared their positive experience with the product: "It's excellent, plain or dressed up, straight out of the can or turned into chicken salad." This sentiment is echoed by many customers who praise it as one of the best Costco canned meats.

Kirkland Signature Premium Chunk Chicken Breast is sold in packs of six 12.5-ounce cans. The simple ingredients — chicken breast, water, and a touch of salt — make the packed-in-water chicken a favorite for many shoppers. The pack of six usually sells for about $14.99 at Costco, which is a good deal (about $0.20 per ounce) for the amount of chicken you get. Compare this to Target's Good & Gather chicken at $0.32 per ounce and Walmart's Great Value chicken at $0.25 per ounce. The value that Costco offers is an undeniable advantage.