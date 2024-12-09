Why Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of Kirkland Canned Chicken
Canned meats may get a bad rap for being highly processed and salty, but it's important to have a brand you can trust to make meal prep easier. Costco's Kirkland Signature canned chicken has become a pantry favorite for many shoppers, and it's easy to see why. Unlike some canned chicken that can be greasy or tough, Kirkland's chicken is juicy and flavorful, making it an excellent addition to quick meals. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it's the "Most flavorful canned chicken I have purchased."
A Reddit user also shared their positive experience with the product: "It's excellent, plain or dressed up, straight out of the can or turned into chicken salad." This sentiment is echoed by many customers who praise it as one of the best Costco canned meats.
Kirkland Signature Premium Chunk Chicken Breast is sold in packs of six 12.5-ounce cans. The simple ingredients — chicken breast, water, and a touch of salt — make the packed-in-water chicken a favorite for many shoppers. The pack of six usually sells for about $14.99 at Costco, which is a good deal (about $0.20 per ounce) for the amount of chicken you get. Compare this to Target's Good & Gather chicken at $0.32 per ounce and Walmart's Great Value chicken at $0.25 per ounce. The value that Costco offers is an undeniable advantage.
Add Costco's canned chicken to a plethora of recipes
If you're looking for easy recipe ideas, Kirkland's canned chicken is incredibly versatile. The convenience of canned chicken means you can bypass the meat-cooking process and go straight into assembling the meal. "It's a fantastic shortcut for chicken salad and any number of dishes asking for cooked chicken," one customer wrote on Reddit, adding, "I like using it in enchilada casserole." Another fan wrote, "It's great for any kind of soup that calls for chicken because it's so soft and tender." Canned chicken will absorb the spicy broth in the best enchilada soup recipe and speed the cooking along even more in this 20-minute chicken noodle soup recipe.
Costco's canned chicken is perfect for the simple or elaborate. Strain it and add it to a cheese quesadilla or cook it in a cheesy burrito casserole recipe. The pre-cooked element also makes it easy to add to dishes as an afterthought, like tossing it into a salad or mixing it into a pot of mac and cheese. With 13 grams per can, it's also a reliable source of protein that can make meals filling and delicious.