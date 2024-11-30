Here's Why Cinnamon Rolls Are Always Better From A Bakery

At their best, cinnamon rolls are soft and fluffy with a squidgy center and packed full of flavor. But it's easy to make them dry, bready, or tasteless. So many people try to make them at home, only to be disappointed in the results — this can leave folks wondering why bakery cinnamon rolls are so much better.

As an experienced food writer and recipe developer with professional baking experience, I've made my fair share of cinnamon rolls. I know where they can go wrong, but I also know some tricks of the trade pastry chefs and other professional bakers follow to get them perfectly fluffy with that to-die-for gooey middle. It all starts with an enriched dough, of course, but it's more than just that. Professional bakers consider the details, like what kind of flour to use in the dough and what variety of cinnamon is best. They use quality ingredients and know how to adjust for environmental factors to get amazing results every time.

All this and more is why cinnamon rolls are always superior from a bakery. I'll dive into the details to help you understand how the pros do it. You can use this information to help you bake the ultimate cinnamon rolls. Or maybe you'll just realize how much work it entails and go order from your fave bakery instead.