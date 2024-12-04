The Best And Worst Flours For Making Delicious Fried Chicken

Nothing beats crispy fried chicken. Whether you're serving your poultry in a sandwich or as the main entree, your serving options are endless. There is a multi-step process from the brine to breading to the frying, all of which goes into getting the perfect crunch. "The quality of the bird is very important, but how you blend your spices and flour, along with how you marinate your chicken, is the most important factor to create the perfect fried chicken," said Scott Duke, chef at The Colonnade in Atlanta, adding that the first bite needs to be perfect.

After you select a salty brine, your next major choice is what you will choose to bread your chicken with. There are many options for breading chicken. This is especially true even down to the flour — as flour is a key component to making a foolproof fried chicken with a good texture. "It determines the outcome of the texture and provides a layer between the hot oil and chicken," said celebrity chef, James Beard award-winner, and restaurateur Art Smith. "I call it 'winner, winner chicken dinner' — the first crispy crunchy bite into the tender and juicy cooked chicken. Heaven."

Your choice of flour, along with how much breading and how you cook your chicken, can be the difference between a lackluster dish and fried chicken heaven. We spoke with experts to get the scoop on what the best flours are for making perfectly crisp fried chicken, and what flours you should avoid.