Aldi Finds That Are Perfect For Gifting This Holiday Season

As December approaches, you may be eager to check a few names of people to buy holiday gifts for off your list, and there are a few items hitting Aldi shelves that just might fit the bill. The retailer has been filling its stores with seasonal items, from a selection of advent calendars to great Aldi finds for holiday beverages, and a new batch of products will be dropping over the next few weeks, offering some great gift options at budget-friendly prices.

Now, there are a few things to consider before gifting someone food for the holidays, such as if they have any dietary restrictions or allergies. If you're seeking a gift for someone about whom you don't have that information, going for one of Aldi's non-edible options is probably the safer choice. Luckily, we've found a mix of both edible and non-edible items that are universally appealing, making them ideal picks for just about anyone on your list. And if you happen to pick up one or two for yourself, don't worry — we won't tell Santa.