Aldi Finds That Are Perfect For Gifting This Holiday Season
As December approaches, you may be eager to check a few names of people to buy holiday gifts for off your list, and there are a few items hitting Aldi shelves that just might fit the bill. The retailer has been filling its stores with seasonal items, from a selection of advent calendars to great Aldi finds for holiday beverages, and a new batch of products will be dropping over the next few weeks, offering some great gift options at budget-friendly prices.
Now, there are a few things to consider before gifting someone food for the holidays, such as if they have any dietary restrictions or allergies. If you're seeking a gift for someone about whom you don't have that information, going for one of Aldi's non-edible options is probably the safer choice. Luckily, we've found a mix of both edible and non-edible items that are universally appealing, making them ideal picks for just about anyone on your list. And if you happen to pick up one or two for yourself, don't worry — we won't tell Santa.
Crofton Cake Stand
The baker in your life will almost certainly appreciate a stunning wooden cake stand. Crofton has one-tier and two-tier options available, both retailing for $9.99 and hitting shelves on December 11. The two-tier option is perhaps the more versatile pick, as it also makes a perfect display for festive appetizers that guests can easily grab and enjoy — a simple yet elegant solution if you host frequently.
Specially Selected Cinnamon Bun or Gingerbread Spread
Starting December 4, you can find this scrumptious seasonal spread in two variations: Gingerbread Caramel and Cinnamon Bun. Each jar retails for just $2.79 and can be paired with either coffee beans or a selection of baked goods for a festive gift. The recipient can put the spread atop artisanal toast for an elevated breakfast or dissolve it in their morning cup of joe for a beverage with a holiday twist.
Ambiano Electric Wine Set
Perfect for anyone who loves to host and entertain, this electric wine set, appearing in stores on December 11, will make popping open those holiday bottles a breeze. The entire set is just $14.99, and you could even pair it with a bottle of wine you think the recipient would enjoy. It comes in two colors, silver and gold, allowing you to select the finish you think best matches the recipient's aesthetic.
Crofton Acacia Wood Bowl
The farmers market enthusiast in your circle will relish being able to display their produce purchases in one of the stunning bowls made from acacia wood that Aldi is selling for $12.99 apiece. The bowl comes in two sizes, one intended for fruit and the other for salad. The one caveat is that the bowls will only be available starting December 25 — maybe they'll become an unexpectedly luxe hostess gift for your New Year's Eve plans.
Benner Tea Gift Box
The tea drinker on your gift-shopping list will have the opportunity to try six festive flavors with this gift box of assorted holiday teas, available starting December 4 for $5.99. Given the low price, you could easily pair this with a sweet treat or cute mug for a cozy, budget-friendly gift.
Huntington Home Sled Tin Candle
There's a reason candles are a go-to gift for so many people — who doesn't want something that adds ambience and an irresistible aroma to their home? This adorable $3.99 candle, packaged in a tin with festive artwork, is accompanied by a miniature wooden sled. Available beginning December 4, you can snag four scent variations: Orange Spice, Gingerbread Cinnamon, Cedarwood Musk, and Birch Coconut Vanilla.
Crofton Tasting Flight
For a gift that pays homage to the spirit(s) of the season, you won't want to miss this $9.99 tasting flight from Crofton. The brand has beer and wine variations, so you can tailor the flight to the beverage preferences of your gift recipient. Both options will be available for purchase starting December 11.
Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche
It's practically a rule that you can never have too many carbs during the holiday season, and if you fear showing up at a gathering empty-handed, a thematically shaped loaf of filled brioche will never go unappreciated. This festive treat retails for $7.49 and comes in Vanilla Cream and Chocolate Chip flavor variations. You can snag it starting December 4, just in time for all your holiday parties.
Bauhn Mini Retro Bluetooth Speaker
It can be intimidating to buy any type of cookware or kitchenware for the gourmand in your life who already has all the necessary tools and ingredients. So, why not surprise them with the gift of music in the kitchen? Hitting shelves on December 4 for just $7.99, this mini bluetooth speaker with a fun, retro-inspired appearance comes in pink, blue, and black, providing the perfect soundtrack for your loved one's culinary adventures.
Crofton Wine Glasses
Given how delicate and prone to breaking they can be, it's never a bad idea to have an extra set or two of wine glasses around, particularly if you love to host gatherings. For just $9.99, you can snag a four-pack of either red wine or white wine glasses, available at Aldi starting December 11.
Barissimo Holiday Ground Coffee Sampler
This limited-edition sampler pack, which contains 12 different holiday-themed coffee flavors, is a must-have for anyone on your list who loves a festive seasonal beverage. With flavors ranging from spicy to sweet and everything in between, this caffeinated 12 days of Christmas will pop up on shelves December 4 and will sell for $14.99.