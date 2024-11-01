Drink Up A Cup Of Holiday Cheer With These November Aldi Finds
The holidays are rapidly approaching, and Aldi shoppers have lots to look forward to in the coming weeks. While word of mouth is often the best way to discover new Aldi products, we're here to let you know what the chain has in store for its November Finds. Along with many other great items, Aldi is also offering lots of tasty beverages in honor of the impending holiday season. These beverage selections run the gamut from wholesome hot chocolate to boozy Advent calendars featuring hard cider and wine. We're also showcasing Aldi's selection of drinkware, including essential cocktail accessories and bar tools.
A brief note about Aldi Finds: These items typically go fast because they're only available in limited quantities. Additionally, when an item runs out, it may not return to the store until the following year (if at all). If you do miss out on any of these holiday-inspired November Finds, rest assured that Aldi will offer a brand-new batch of goodies in the following weeks.
Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream
A key component of classic White Russian cocktails, Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream sampler pack features lots of fun variety that's perfect for holiday revelry. For just $29.99, Aldi shoppers can spruce up their homemade cocktails with flavors like Cappuccino, Peppermint, White Chocolate, and many others. This sizable Irish cream sampler will be available at Aldi starting November 6.
Barissimo Ground Coffee
Barissimo Ground Coffee is just the boost you'll need to get through a busy holiday season. With festive flavors like Eggnog and Gingerbread, this affordable coffee is a real steal at just $4.95 for an 11-ounce bag. Aldi's fun, holiday-themed coffee will hit store shelves starting November 27.
Crofton Stainless Steel Wine and Cocktail Glasses
Crofton Stainless Steel Wine and Cocktail Glasses are sure to impress your guests this holiday season. Each pack of two will cost you $8.99, and shoppers can choose from a few different styles and colors. Glasses are available in stemmed and stemless options, as well as colors like wine gold, martini gold, and wine black. What better way to enjoy a glass of Aldi's award-winning Belletti Prosecco wine? Look for this glass set beginning November 20.
Benton's Holiday Mug Toppers
Fun for kids and adults alike, Benton's Holiday Mug Toppers feature cute sugar cookies that can be perched atop the hot beverage of your choice. These cookie toppers, which will retail for $2.89 per package, pair well with hot chocolate, coffee, and tea. Look for them on store shelves beginning on November 27.
Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider
Cider lovers have something to celebrate over the holidays thanks to the Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider sampler pack. People couldn't stop talking about this Aldi hard cider upon its release, and the sampler pack is the perfect opportunity to try each flavor for yourself. Packs will retail for $18.99 and go on sale starting November 6.
Simply Nature Organic Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer
Who doesn't love the flavor of cinnamon rolls? On November 27, Aldi shoppers can enjoy this decadent flavor every morning with Simply Nature's Organic Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer. At just $4.29 per bottle, this coffee creamer is an affordable way to mimic your favorite fancy coffee shop beverages.
Crofton Cocktail Shaker or Bar Tool Set
A well-stocked home bar isn't complete without the right tools, and the Crofton Cocktail Shaker or Bar Tool Set can rectify any deficiencies in your setup. Beginning November 20, you'll find cocktail shakers and bar tools in sophisticated colors like black or gold. Retailing for $9.99, Aldi shoppers will soon have just what they need to make the perfect cocktail at home.
Choceur Hot Chocolate Stir Sticks
Hot chocolate is the perfect beverage to warm you up during chilly days, and Choceur Hot Chocolate Stir Sticks offer a fun way to prepare a soothing mug of deliciousness. Simply add hot milk to a cup, stir in some Belgian milk chocolate (conveniently attached to a wooden spoon), and drink up. Each pack, which will go on sale November 6, costs $3.99 and features three chocolate stir sticks in reindeer, Santa, and holiday gift designs.
Wine Advent Calendar
Aldi has released lots of Advent calendars over the years, and the chain's Wine Village Advent calendar is particularly tempting for all the boozy revelry it provides. Each 24-count package costs $59.99, but it's worth noting that this sampler contains 187-milliliter mini bottles (standard bottles of wine contain 750 milliliters). Shoppers can sample Aldi's wine selection starting November 6.
Beaumont Cocoa Hot Cocoa Cup Sampler Pack
Hitting store shelves on November 6, the Beaumont Cocoa Hot Cocoa Cup Sampler Pack features a variety of flavors perfect for chilly mornings. This sampler pack, which retails for $7.99, includes peppermint, mocha, salted caramel, and Irish créme flavors in drink mix cups. And because the package include six mix cups in each variety, you can rest assured that everyone gets to sample every festive flavor.
Cottage Door Press Hosting Book or Cards
In addition to cooking the perfect holiday meal, hosts must also ensure that their guests are fully entertained during parties and gatherings. Aldi has you covered in the entertainment department with its Hosting Book or Cards from Cottage Door Press, available on November 20. Retailing for $6.99, shoppers can pick up a 100-pack of Wine Trivia cards to quiz their loved ones. Other subjects include Mocktails, Cocktails, and Sips & Snacks.
Merry Moments Ugly Sweater Wine Bottle Cover
On November 27, Aldi will offer shoppers something to make their wine collection a lot more festive. Merry Moments ugly sweater wine bottle covers come in five adorable styles, including Cheer Snowflakes, Drinking With My "Gnomies," Christmas Lights, Knit Green Tree, and Embroidered Truck. Each cover costs $3.99, which is a great price for something that will provide holiday cheer for many years to come.
Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar
Aldi has tea enthusiasts covered with its Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar. The sampler pack contains 48 tea bags (two for each of the 24 days of Christmas) and retails for $7.99. Available starting November 6, this is one of several seasonal sampler packs Aldi will offer to make your holiday a little brighter.
Adventuridge 30-Ounce Thirst Crusher Tumbler
If you're seeking a sizable, reusable cup with tons of visual appeal, the Adventuridge Thirst Crusher Tumbler can conveniently hold 30 ounces of your preferred beverage. Available in Navy, Water, Teal, and Red & White color variations, this attractive tumbler will appear on Aldi shelves starting November 13. For only $7.99, you can stay hydrated in style.