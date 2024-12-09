The Aldi Brand Chocolate That's A Total Waste Of Money
If you're familiar with European chocolate, you may know it typically contains higher levels of fat and more cocoa solids than its American counterpart. These qualities contribute to a smoother, stronger taste that many people prefer. Since Aldi's chocolate brands are European, they come with high expectations, making them the perfect product for a Mashed taste test. However, in our ranking of 14 different Aldi chocolates, Cookies 'N' Crème Milk Chocolate by Choceur delivered the most disappointing result.
Our taster understood the challenge of sampling more than a dozen different products. With so many test subjects, flavors and textures might blur together. That's why no more than three chocolates were ever tasted within an hour, and the whole process was spread over a few days. This approach cemented each chocolate's distinct qualities and allowed the taster to solidify rankings. The cookies and cream offering was overwhelmingly sweet and had an unpleasant filling, not to mention an unexpected amount of packaging. Even fans of cookies and cream (like our taster) shouldn't waste their money and maybe stick to the ice cream flavor instead.
Choceur chocolate has misses and hits
A chocolate that advertises "a cripsy cookie bits in a crème filling," should have a satisfying crunch, but it fell short. Almost imperceptible chocolate crumbles drowned in the cream, which was so sweet that it masked any good qualities of the chocolate shell. That said, the Choceur brand is not all bad. We enjoyed the milk chocolate with almonds and milk chocolate with coconut flakes in the taste test. The simple mix-ins allowed the chocolate's creaminess and flavor to shine, while adding pleasant textures and flavors. Many Redditors compare Choceur to Kinder, calling the Aldi brand a cheaper alternative that doesn't compromise on quality — just don't bother with Cookies 'N' Crème.
While many of Aldi's offerings illustrate what so many people like about European chocolates, clearly not all of them are guaranteed to impress. One lesson learned from Choceur's cookies and cream chocolate is to avoid the fillings and frills and stick with simplistic options for more dependable treats.