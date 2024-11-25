Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte Buzzes With Minty-Fresh Goodness But Skimps On Chocolate
The pumpkins have been put out to pasture, and the time for winter flavors is now! The eternal courtship between peppermint and chocolate shines especially bright during the holidays, and Dunkin', which has had its share of new products over the years, is really playing these flavors up this year. Sure, you can drop by your local Dunkin' and grab a peppermint mocha latte — a beverage that's front and center on cafe menus everywhere during the season — but one of America's favorite coffee chains is thinking bigger. Its brand new Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is home for the holidays and ready to party. Mashed is commemorating the drink's 2024 debut with a taste test, and since I happen to be a fan of coffee, booze, and chocolate (probably in that order), I am glad to do the honors.
It felt a bit like Christmas when Dunkin' sent over "The Dunkin' Spiked Collection," a box full of fabulous swag, and, of course, a four-pack of Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte cans. As pleasant as it was to try Dunkin's latest novelty beverage, the flavors of this spiked coffee didn't quite incite love at first sip. As much as I tried to enter the taste test with no preconceived notions — about Dunkin' coffee and about peppermint mocha in general — my subconscious expected to encounter something a little more indulgent. When all was said and done, I would still invite Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte to my holiday party. Read on for all the details about Dunkin's grown-up take on a seasonal classic.
What's inside: real booze and real coffee
For those who take the "latte" moniker literally (like I do), the assumption is that espresso shots are part of the equation here. Dunkin' takes some poetic license here and describes this spiked drink as having undertones of espresso, which sets itself apart because of the way it's prepared, but really it's coffee you'll be tasting. The mocha and mint flavors are described on the packaging as being derived from natural flavors.
The Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is a malt beverage that contains 6% alcohol by volume. Just like other malt beverages such as Truly or Mike's Hard Lemonade, the alcohol component is made from a fermented malted base and fermented cane sugar. The inclusion of a neutral malt base combined with natural and artificial flavors allows malt beverages like Dunkin' spiked coffees to taste sweet and decidedly non beer-like — even though the process of making beer is pretty much identical.
As for the milk? There is none. Lattes made with non-dairy milk are standard fare in today's world, and Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte takes its cue from this alternative. The beverage is made with a non-dairy creamer that is also lactose-free.
Getting your buzz on via Dunkin' is affordable
If you're familiar with the prices of canned coffee, which we've ranked to help you find the best ones, you know that a single can of premium, booze-free brew can easily go for over $4 in grocery stores. Food and drink prices are steep these days, yet a 12-ounce can of Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte costs less than $3. Just be prepared to shell out the dough for a four-pack.
Although a four-pack is part of the deal, Dunkin' is pricing its seasonal spiked coffee competitively. The exact cost will depend on the geographical area and the store where you make the purchase, but typical prices for a four-pack of Dunkin' Spiked coffees range from $8.99 to $10.99. Dunkin' manufactures single-serve, 24-ounce cans of its Original Iced Coffee, but this size isn't extended to other flavors of its spiked coffees and teas. The Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte flavor appears to be sold only in the four-pack quantity.
You can find the Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Lattes at grocery and package liquor stores in 28 states — other than California and Texas, the states are all located on the eastern half of the country. For those of you not in one of those states, you're out of luck. The beverage is not sold online nor is it in Dunkin' restaurants, according to the company.
Just like the seasons, Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte isn't meant to last
Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas have been around for a while now (see what we though after tasting the four flavors in Dunkin' Spiked Ice Teas), and several flavors, like caramel, mocha, and vanilla, are offered year-round. Its Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte, however, is strictly a limited-edition flavor. Seasonal launches, especially ones that are centered around the holidays, often don't carry a set discontinuation date. Much of the time a "while supplies last" designation is attached to these promotions, and Dunkin' may take that approach with the Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte.
The all-new flavor has been making its way into the market throughout November 2024. If you're looking to gauge the length of time that Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Lattes will be available, consider the fact that this release arrives on the heels of a Dunkin' Spiked coffee variety steeped in the spirit of fall. Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte — a near identical product apart from its flavor — was released in early August 2024 and is still being sold in select liquor stores.
Don't call it a dark roast, but that's not Dunkin's thing anyway
Coffee lovers might be underwhelmed by the taste of Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte because the coffee taste isn't exactly pronounced. The fact that Dunkin' makes its spiked iced coffees carbonated is a deliberate choice to offer a product that is a departure from coffee as we know it. Along with the texture change, the taste loses its way in the intersection between fizzy beverage and boozy coffee drink.
Then again, Dunkin' has never been a strong coffee enthusiast's choice. Yes, there is Dunkin' Dark, and more recently Dunkin' Midnight has made its way into the chain's repertoire; however, these are hardly the signature roasts that keep the majority of loyal customers coming back. Taste tests of holiday drinks from Starbucks and Dunkin' show both have their fans. But what about people who specifically love Dunkin's peppermint mocha latte? They too might have conflicted opinions of the flavor integrity of the latte's spiked counterpart. The richness of chocolate, espresso, and mint are not a seamless translation into the malt beverage segment.
Caffeine yes, dairy no
Just as you don't typically see nutrition facts and ingredient lists on alcohol cans or bottles, Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte doesn't spill its nutritional contents on the packaging. What is clearly apparent and is important for potential consumers to know is that this product contains not only alcohol and caffeine from the coffee but almost certainly sugar as well. This is a sweet-tasting beverage, and if it were sugar-free, Dunkin' (or any other brand for that matter) would be quick to note its sugar-free nature on the can.
One nutritional aspect Dunkin' has advertised about its Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is that it's vegan. The spiked latte contains non-dairy and lactose-free creamer in place of milk. Dunkin' drinkers who are looking for a creamy cafe latte with a hit of booze will miss the unctuousness that dairy milk provides; however, those with dairy or lactose aversions can enjoy this beverage without worry.
O chocolate, where art thou?
Both the Spiked Collection box and the spiked latte can instructed me to shake, add ice, then drink. My shaking proved too vigorous, and once I cracked open the can, pressurized fizz spattered out. The spillage wasn't major, but it was enough that I let the can settle for about a minute before drinking.
The mild fizz explosion allowed me to get an up close and personal smell of the spiked latte, and I smelled the mint right away. When I poured it into the Dunkin' tumbler (also from the swag box), I observed that the latte's color wasn't as deep brown as what is illustrated on the box. And while mocha is a term that describes the rich combination of coffee and chocolate, this drink's color made me suspect the chocolate aspect was lacking. I tried the latte without ice at first. As I did, the minty aroma gave way to an artificial peppermint smell backed by a hint of mocha. The initial sip mirrored that smell rather closely, then gave way to the carbonated mouthfeel and mint-forward taste.
This premier taste was a bit of a letdown. I added ice, courtesy of the large silicone mini can molds included in the Spiked Collection box that I'd assumed were included to hold ice. I quickly understood why Dunkin' advises toward ice with this drink. The inclusion tempered the chemical harshness that lingered in this latte and made one can fully drinkable and even enjoyable, but the overall imbibing experience could have been improved by making the spiked latte more chocolatey.