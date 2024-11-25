Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte Buzzes With Minty-Fresh Goodness But Skimps On Chocolate

The pumpkins have been put out to pasture, and the time for winter flavors is now! The eternal courtship between peppermint and chocolate shines especially bright during the holidays, and Dunkin', which has had its share of new products over the years, is really playing these flavors up this year. Sure, you can drop by your local Dunkin' and grab a peppermint mocha latte — a beverage that's front and center on cafe menus everywhere during the season — but one of America's favorite coffee chains is thinking bigger. Its brand new Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is home for the holidays and ready to party. Mashed is commemorating the drink's 2024 debut with a taste test, and since I happen to be a fan of coffee, booze, and chocolate (probably in that order), I am glad to do the honors.

It felt a bit like Christmas when Dunkin' sent over "The Dunkin' Spiked Collection," a box full of fabulous swag, and, of course, a four-pack of Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte cans. As pleasant as it was to try Dunkin's latest novelty beverage, the flavors of this spiked coffee didn't quite incite love at first sip. As much as I tried to enter the taste test with no preconceived notions — about Dunkin' coffee and about peppermint mocha in general — my subconscious expected to encounter something a little more indulgent. When all was said and done, I would still invite Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte to my holiday party. Read on for all the details about Dunkin's grown-up take on a seasonal classic.