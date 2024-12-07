It's So Easy To Add Deeper Flavor To Your Canned Tomatoes

A well-stocked pantry typically contains a selection of canned goods, from various beans for quick and easy protein sources to canned vegetables that can be tossed into dishes or spruced up for a side. Canned tomatoes are an absolute staple that can be used in a wide variety of dishes, but of all the mistakes everyone makes with canned tomatoes, one of the worst in terms of flavor is to use them raw. While there's nothing technically wrong with doing so, you'll likely end up with tomatoes that are a bit watery and lackluster. And, if they aren't in season, fresh variations unfortunately won't be much better. The solution for canned tomatoes with much deeper flavor? Roast them.

The magic of roasting is that it concentrates the tomatoes' flavor by getting rid of moisture. This enhances the fruit's sweetness and creates a caramelized quality without adding other ingredients. (Of course, you can also incorporate garlic, chili flakes, flavored oils, or any other element you like.) One thing to note — any delicious dish starts out with quality ingredients, so make sure you're selecting a type and brand of canned tomatoes you actually enjoy since you'll be amping up their flavors. Not all brands are created equal, so we've ranked 14 canned tomato brands to help guide you in the grocery store.