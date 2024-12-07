It's So Easy To Add Deeper Flavor To Your Canned Tomatoes
A well-stocked pantry typically contains a selection of canned goods, from various beans for quick and easy protein sources to canned vegetables that can be tossed into dishes or spruced up for a side. Canned tomatoes are an absolute staple that can be used in a wide variety of dishes, but of all the mistakes everyone makes with canned tomatoes, one of the worst in terms of flavor is to use them raw. While there's nothing technically wrong with doing so, you'll likely end up with tomatoes that are a bit watery and lackluster. And, if they aren't in season, fresh variations unfortunately won't be much better. The solution for canned tomatoes with much deeper flavor? Roast them.
The magic of roasting is that it concentrates the tomatoes' flavor by getting rid of moisture. This enhances the fruit's sweetness and creates a caramelized quality without adding other ingredients. (Of course, you can also incorporate garlic, chili flakes, flavored oils, or any other element you like.) One thing to note — any delicious dish starts out with quality ingredients, so make sure you're selecting a type and brand of canned tomatoes you actually enjoy since you'll be amping up their flavors. Not all brands are created equal, so we've ranked 14 canned tomato brands to help guide you in the grocery store.
Tips for roasted perfection
This approach works with just about every type of canned tomatoes, but you may need to either increase or decrease the roasting time based on how large the pieces are. Roasting will simply take longer with whole tomatoes than it would for chunks. Whole ones require around an hour of roasting at 300 degrees Fahrenheit but this is the type of culinary trick that's ultimately up to your preference. Regardless of what variation you use, the tomatoes need to be drained prior to roasting. Otherwise, you'll end up just evaporating some of the water from the can rather than the water in the tomatoes themselves.
In terms of preparing your tomatoes for roasting, the important thing is to consider what type of dish you're planning. For something with a chunkier texture, it's likely a matter of just tossing the drained tomatoes onto a sheet pan or baking dish and placing them in the oven. If you want to make a silky smooth sauce or soup with them and you're using whole tomatoes, it may be worth cutting them open and removing the seeds. Those seeds also don't really have much flavor, and getting rid of them makes the whole roasting process faster.