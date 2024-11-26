10 Common Mistakes To Avoid With Homemade Pie Crusts, According To The Experts

It's often said that cooking might be an art form, but baking is a science. That is especially true when it comes to pies, where the balance of ingredients and precise steps are key for the perfect crust. Don't worry, we've all been there, ready to end the evening's meal with a delectable pie, only to find the crust has come out bland, burnt, tough, or tasteless.

Pie crust doesn't have to be any of those things, and if you've noticed a trend of your friends and family eating all the filling but leaving behind the crust, there may be an easy fix for that. There's no reason your pie crust can't be delicious. We wondered about some of the most common but overlooked mistakes that might just be ruining your pie crust. For the inside scoop, we reached out to a few experts.

They did not disappoint. We spoke with Adriano Zumbo of "MasterChef Australia," Netflix's "Zumbo's Just Desserts," and "Sugar Rush," and founder of Zumbo Skool. He's also the author of some incredible cookbooks, including "Zumbo: Adriano Zumbo's Fantastical Kitchen of Other-Worldly Delights" and "Zumbo Files: Unlocking the Secret Recipes of a Master Pâtissier." We also spoke with James Northington, the chef who's whipping up some of the most incredible custom desserts in Las Vegas over at From Scratch by James. They gave us insights into some of the most common mistakes that amateur bakers make with their pie crusts and some ideas on how to fix them.