The Simple Chocolate Trick To Elevate Your Mudslide Drinks
When you want a cozy, creamy delight on a chilly evening, a mudslide is the perfect sip. And, if you don't have a go-to recipe, don't worry. Our decadent mudslide cocktail recipe, crafted by Mashed recipe developer Jaime Shelbert, checks all the boxes. It has a mix of Bailey's Irish cream, coffee liqueur, and vodka as well as some heavy cream or half and half to add a bit more volume (without adding alcohol). And of course, it has chocolate syrup to sweeten things up.
Take your mudslide to the next level! Don't just toss the ingredients in a glass and call it a day. Instead, create a drink you'd be thrilled to get at a luxurious cocktail bar by taking a few extra minutes to enhance the presentation. Our simple yet crowd-pleasing tip is to take the same chocolate syrup used to add flavor and sweetness to your drink and rim your glass with it. Spread a thin layer on a plate, dip the rim of your glass in the syrup until it's well-coated, then pour in your chilled, shaken drink, and garnish it however you like. If you're a true chocolate lover, you can even top it with chocolate whipped cream and an additional drizzle of chocolate syrup. Not only is this tip simple, it also requires no additional ingredients, so there's no excuse not to give it a shot.
A top-shelf mudslide
One of the things that will make the biggest difference is the type of syrup you use. You'll want to select a variety that has a good consistency — not so thick it ends up in unappealing chocolatey globs and not so thin that it immediately trickles down the side of your glass. Since it's the first thing you'll taste when you take a sip of your mudslide, it should also be a syrup that you enjoy the flavor of. The chocolate flavor is diluted in the drink itself since it's paired with a variety of spirits, but it comes through in full force on the rim.
For additional upgrades, find something with a fine consistency that you can press into the chocolate for extra visual appeal and flavor. Consider pressing some cookie crumbs into the chocolate on the rim, or for a minty twist, add some crushed candy canes. Finally, you can also incorporate a few frosty elements. One option is to turn your mudslide into a float by adding some vanilla or coffee ice cream, as suggested by recipe developer Jaime Shelbert. For a different consistency, "you can blend it up with some ice to make it a frozen dessert cocktail," Shelbert recommends. If whipping up a batch of mudslides inspires you to try out a few similar beverages (like boozy iced mocha and café amore), we've ranked several coffee cocktails that will have you buzzing.