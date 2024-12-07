The Simple Chocolate Trick To Elevate Your Mudslide Drinks

When you want a cozy, creamy delight on a chilly evening, a mudslide is the perfect sip. And, if you don't have a go-to recipe, don't worry. Our decadent mudslide cocktail recipe, crafted by Mashed recipe developer Jaime Shelbert, checks all the boxes. It has a mix of Bailey's Irish cream, coffee liqueur, and vodka as well as some heavy cream or half and half to add a bit more volume (without adding alcohol). And of course, it has chocolate syrup to sweeten things up.

Take your mudslide to the next level! Don't just toss the ingredients in a glass and call it a day. Instead, create a drink you'd be thrilled to get at a luxurious cocktail bar by taking a few extra minutes to enhance the presentation. Our simple yet crowd-pleasing tip is to take the same chocolate syrup used to add flavor and sweetness to your drink and rim your glass with it. Spread a thin layer on a plate, dip the rim of your glass in the syrup until it's well-coated, then pour in your chilled, shaken drink, and garnish it however you like. If you're a true chocolate lover, you can even top it with chocolate whipped cream and an additional drizzle of chocolate syrup. Not only is this tip simple, it also requires no additional ingredients, so there's no excuse not to give it a shot.