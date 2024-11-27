The Liquid Swap For Amping Up Your Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is a quintessential part of holiday feasts in the United States, particularly during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Most of us are familiar with that gelatinous, wobbly, can-shaped blob of cranberry sauce (indentations and all) that typically gets cut into disc-shaped slices. The United Cape Cod Cranberry Company originally came up with the canned variety back in 1912 before refrigerated trucks existed, which made cranberry sauce more widely available. But these days, most people can find fresh cranberries at their local supermarket, so homemade cranberry sauce is much more accessible than it once was.

Some people prefer to keep things traditional around the holidays with the canned kind, and we don't blame you if you do. But if you're making your own homemade sweet, tart cranberry sauce this year, we have a genius liquid swap that will amp up your recipe. Instead of boiling the cranberries in water, use cranberry juice to double down on the flavor.

This hack is pretty flexible, too. For different flavor profiles, you can use a juice that combines cranberries with other fruits (we're curious to try it out with this cranberry watermelon juice from Ocean Spray) or mix it with a separate juice like orange or mango.