Our Favorite Orange Soda Brand Absolutely Crushes Sunkist

If you're anything like us, you can vividly conjure the flavor of Sunkist soda even if you haven't put a bottle of this liquid to your lips for 20 years: treacly, fizzy, like something formulated in a lab to taste "orange" more than something that has any meaningful relationship to the actual fruit growing on a citrus tree. In short, it's the kind of taste you love as a kid.

As your palate develops, though, you might find yourself looking for something less syrupy and more flavorful. But there are dozens of orange-soda offerings out there on the market. How do you even begin to sort through them? At Mashed, writers and editors undertook a blind taste test to rank 23 orange soda brands available today — and determine which was best.

The winner? Stewart's Fountain Classics Orange 'n Cream, sweetened with cane sugar, with just enough cream flavor to balance out the acidity of the orange. As our editors put it, this soda "tastes just like creamsicle ice cream, minus the brain freeze." It makes sense that a creamsicle soda would perform so well today amid a creamsicle craze; several creamy-orange options made our list. But while it may be very au courant, the roots of our affection for orange soda — and orange creamsicle flavors — go much deeper.