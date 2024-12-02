A Mixologist Shares Her Tips For Unbeatable Holiday Season Mulled Wine

Few beverages embody the winter holiday spirit quite like mulled wine. This cozy sipper transforms an ordinary bottle of red wine into a charming libation that permeates the air with festive, inviting aromas that define the most wonderful time of the year. For Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, mulled wine represents a cherished connection to her past. "My parents lived in London for a while when I first started bartending," she shares. "We would visit for the holidays, go to Borough Market, and get mulled wine from the vendors around the shops."

Inspired by these memorable experiences, her go-to recipe for the classic hot drink highlights warm spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice gently steeped with ginger, oranges, lemons, sugar, and a generous splash of Cognac, an iconic variety of brandy named after its birthplace, the Cognac region of France. According to Horn, Cognac is a game-changer in mulled wine, as it adds a sweet, fruity, floral depth and a rich, sophisticated edge.