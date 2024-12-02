A Mixologist Shares Her Tips For Unbeatable Holiday Season Mulled Wine
Few beverages embody the winter holiday spirit quite like mulled wine. This cozy sipper transforms an ordinary bottle of red wine into a charming libation that permeates the air with festive, inviting aromas that define the most wonderful time of the year. For Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, mulled wine represents a cherished connection to her past. "My parents lived in London for a while when I first started bartending," she shares. "We would visit for the holidays, go to Borough Market, and get mulled wine from the vendors around the shops."
Inspired by these memorable experiences, her go-to recipe for the classic hot drink highlights warm spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice gently steeped with ginger, oranges, lemons, sugar, and a generous splash of Cognac, an iconic variety of brandy named after its birthplace, the Cognac region of France. According to Horn, Cognac is a game-changer in mulled wine, as it adds a sweet, fruity, floral depth and a rich, sophisticated edge.
Mulled wine is holiday nostalgia in a glass
The art of crafting mulled wine begins with selecting the right base. The best wines to use for mulled wine include dry reds like Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, which hold up beautifully to the infusion of spices and citrus. Slowly simmering the mixture on the stove or in a slow cooker (which doubles as a serving bowl) allows the elements to meld harmoniously. Plus, it's important to avoid one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with mulled wine: boiling it. Bringing wine to a boil not only warps its profile but also reduces its alcohol content.
If you're seeking a playful twist on tradition, Molly Horn suggests concocting a mulled mule. This vodka-less variation combines mulled wine's complexity with spicy ginger beer's effervescence. "Be sure to use a bold, flavorful ginger beer rather than ginger ale," she notes. "The spiciness of ginger beer complements the mulled wine, creating a lively, refreshing holiday drink." Whether you opt for the timeless elegance of mulled wine or the sparkle of a mulled mule, the result is a celebration of togetherness that fills your home, body, and soul with comfort.