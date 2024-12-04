Idaho's Oldest Restaurant Has Been Around Since The Days Of Wyatt Earp

In the 1880s, the discovery of gold sparked a boom around Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. One of the beneficiaries of this gold rush? The Snake Pit, a restaurant that opened in 1879 or 1880 and today is the oldest eatery in the state, boasting a comforting menu of steaks and sandwiches, a selection of craft beer and cocktails, and a healthy dose of rustic charm. From the outside, the Snake Pit looks like a two-story wood hunting lodge. Inside the cozy space, the walls are decked out with taxidermy and other bric-a-brac, there's a piano and a woodstove, and the wooden furniture has been handmade over the years by former guests and owners — including a chair crafted from the horns of an elk shot in 1954.

These days, the Snake Pit serves as a destination for kayakers, cyclists, and fly-fishers flocking to the nearby Coeur d'Alene River and the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes, a 73-mile recreational path. Once, though, it was a watering hole for less reputable types — gold miners, and gunfighters. Oh, and one particularly famous Old West character: Wyatt Earp, who's thought to have visited the Snake Pit, though details are scarce. We do know that Earp joined the gold rush, becoming deputy sheriff of surrounding Kootenai County. And, though his stay in these parts was short-lived, his legend lives on at the Snake Pit. The Old West may be long gone, but the Snake Pit is one of those timeless American restaurants where you can get a potent sense of the past.