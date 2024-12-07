5 Most Annoying Parts Of Shopping At Costco, According To Customers

If you feel like the layout of Costco changes regularly, like some kind of complex labyrinth puzzle leading to a pot of gold (or frightening monster), you're not alone. As humorously stated by a Costco member on Facebook, "How dare my Costco change the entire store layout without consulting me." Plenty of commenters share in this frustration, and one even claims that the evolving layout is intentional, stating, "You know they do that [on] purpose."

Now, why would a store choose to deliberately confuse and annoy its customers? It turns out there's a very good reason why Costco randomly moves products around the store like a treasure hunt, and that reason is profits. When shoppers can't find what they need right away, they're inclined to walk around the store, which leads to impulse purchases. The good news is that there's a method to Costco's layout madness and knowing where the chain typically stocks its items can help you maintain your budget. Avoid the front of the store where the most expensive, big-ticket items typically live, and head for the back, which is usually where you'll find grocery staples. You can also find some great discounts among the center aisles in Costco, which is sometimes referred to as the store's center court.