Chicken and waffles is a pretty perfect combination as it is, but adding Korean fried chicken, which is a treasure trove of flavor, takes it to the next level. As recipe developer Tess Le Moing says, "If you've never had Korean Fried chicken before, I suggest you stop reading this and Google the closest place near you that makes it and have it for dinner tonight." No restaurants nearby? No problem, you can just make Le Moing's Korean fried chicken and waffle bowl recipe, an elevated take on classic chicken and waffles that incorporates the flavorful saucy fried chicken alongside scallion butter waffles.

As for what gives Korean fried chicken a distinct flavor profile, it's a sweet-spicy coating that includes gochujang paste, maple syrup, sesame oil, and lemon juice. "The fried chicken has a crunchy outside with a sweet-spicy glaze and a juicy inside," Le Moing describes. She also notes how well the chicken pairs with marinated vegetables and fluffy waffles in this recipe, "The cucumber and daikon radish add a fresh, crunchy, and cooling contrast that balances out the richness of the fried chicken. In every bite, you get crispy chicken, buttery waffles, and crunchy marinated veggies." To keep things simple on the waffle end, Le Moing opts for using frozen waffles and jazzing them up with scallion butter — of course, if you wanted to, you could easily make homemade waffles to elevate an already elevated meal even further.