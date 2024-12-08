What All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Don't Want You To Know About The Food

There's something about an all-you-can-eat buffet that's hard to resist. The trays spilling over with spaghetti, mountains of spring rolls, and ice cream machines surrounded by unlimited toppings. It's a feast without limits — at least until you hit your own. But buffets don't want you to think too hard about what's behind the sneeze guard.

We're not just talking about that dubious casserole that looks like it's been on the line since brunch. Buffets are finely tuned profit machines, engineered to fill you up cheaply. That towering pile of mashed potatoes you thought was a good idea to load onto your plate? That's there to fill you up with cheap starches. The crab legs you're eagerly reaching for? Well, those are likely bought for next-to-nothing and are far from fresh. And, if you come two days in a row, you might see the veggie side you ate the first day repurposed into soup on the second.

Now, we're not above the buffet hustle. If you want to go back for more food just because you can, more power to you — but you might not even want to eat there in the first place when you've seen how the sausage is made. Once you notice the sneaky tricks, you can't unsee them — like the pure strategy behind the layout forcing you past the salad bar before you find the prime rib. So, be aware of what these establishments don't want you to know. This buffet game isn't as bottomless as it looks.