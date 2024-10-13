The Biggest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Myths Debunked

An all-you-can-eat (AYCE) buffet can be a lot of fun because you get to sample all this great food and get as much of it as you want for a price that's often very reasonable. But AYCE buffets are surrounded by a lot of myths because people don't understand how they work. Given that there are people who will go to these buffets specifically to load up on as much food as possible, how on earth do these places stay in business? How does the restaurant afford all that food when prices are so low? And what does the restaurant do with all that food left uneaten on people's plates? When people don't have the answers to these questions, they reach for what sounds like it makes sense — but all too often, that "sensible" answer isn't quite accurate.

It's easy to let these myths take over and turn the AYCE buffet into something it's not. We're here to dispel some of those myths so that you know what to expect, and so that you're aware of some potential issues that could affect how much you enjoy a trip to the buffet. As with any group of myths, some of these have a basis in fact; it helps to know when you should actually believe some of these myths, and when you should ignore them. So, let's debunk some of the biggest all-you-can-eat buffet myths.