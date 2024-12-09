14 Unexpected Ways To Use Spinach

Creamed spinach, spanakopita, saag paneer, stuffed shells — there are plenty of common ways to enjoy this leafy green. But, what if you're sick of them and want to try something new? Rather than filling up on yet another plate of cannelloni, you might be interested in some of the unexpected ways to use spinach.

We all know that it's good for us, but not everyone loves it. However, there are ways that even spinach haters are likely to enjoy, such as in pesto or hidden in brownies. But, then there are options that are truly only for spinach stans, like blending it into soda or drinking a savory spinach tea.

Whether you're wild for this salad green or are looking for ways to make it more appealing, we're not short on ideas. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert are all primed for the spinach treatment. You've probably never thought of using spinach in these ways before — but now's the time to get creative.