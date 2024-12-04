Why Certain Cheerios Products Suffered A Massive Recall In 2015

Food recalls are serious business not to be undertaken lightly. Even the biggest names in the food world sometimes have to issue them in the name of quality, safety, or other factors. This includes the iconic cereal brand Cheerios, a product consumed by everyone from young children to busy college students to senior citizens. Just under a decade ago, owner General Mills initiated one affecting 1.8 million boxes for a reason that may surprise some.

In an October 2015 tweet, Cheerios wrote that the company was "embarrassed and sorry to share" that wheat flour was accidentally introduced into the otherwise oat-based system at a production facility in Lodi, California. This flour potentially made its way into boxes of original and Honey Nut Cheerios produced the previous July.

Although it's not a significant issue for the vast majority of Cheerios lovers, it's a major concern for one group: those with celiac disease, wheat allergies, or other gluten intolerance. When consuming even a small amount of gluten (a protein found in wheat flour), these groups suffer symptoms ranging from gastrointestinal issues to vomiting, brain fog, and even long-term intestinal damage. Cheerios is labeled a gluten-free cereal, meaning it's typically safe for people with those conditions to enjoy. Unfortunately, that wasn't true for these boxes, leading to the recall.