One Ex-NFL Player Loved Culver's Fast Food So Much It Named A Meal After Him

JJ Watt is a former NFL defensive end who played mostly with the Houston Texans. However, he's a Wisconsinite through and through, having grown up in the state. So, it's not too surprising that he's a massive Culver's fan — it is, after all, a beloved Midwestern burger chain that was founded in Sauk City, Wisconsin. In fact, Watt loves Culver's so much that the restaurant named a meal after him.

The meal, dubbed JJ's Way, featured a Culver's Deluxe with a side of the chain's beloved cheese curds. To wash everything down, it included Culver's Signature Root Beer (here's why Culver's root beer tastes different from other brands). And let's not forget dessert — the meal also came with a creamy turtle sundae (easily one of the best Culver's frozen custard flavors).

However, JJ's Way was only available for a short time, from August 5 through September 9, 2024. Thankfully, the chain's offerings are made to order and customizable. So, if you missed out on JJ's Way, all of the items are standard on the Culver's menu. That means you can build your own, save for subbing out chocolate custard on the turtle sundae (it usually comes with vanilla).