There Are Practically Zero (Official) Lime Farmers In The US

Domestic lime fruit production in the U.S. isn't what it used to be, to say the least. Total growing acreage has shrunken down from its peak of around 7,300 acres in 1983 to virtually nothing today. The story of what happened to America's lime farms is steeped in disaster, both natural and manmade. And while there is some hype around a potential resurgence, the future of American limes is fraught with challenges.

Most types of limes typically have trouble growing in the more temperate climates of the continental U.S. However, Florida's unique geography provides favorable tropical climates for growing both key limes and Persian limes (which are seedless). This enabled domestic farmers to dominate the U.S. lime market throughout the mid-late 20th century. However, as the 20th century ended, several factors converged to nearly wipe out the American lime fruit industry.

This is not to say there is no one in America growing limes; backyard farmers and even small-scale organic farms can and do produce the fruit. However, the official tally of USDA-recognized lime farmers whose primary source of income comes through commercial production of lime fruit is vanishingly small. In other words, quantities produced by American farmers are so statistically insignificant next to the overwhelming dominance of imported limes that they don't even factor into industrial estimates.