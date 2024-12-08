Is There Any Difference Between Spatchcocking And Butterflying Chicken?

In the culinary world, the words "spatchcocking" and "butterflying" are often used interchangeably, but are they the same? Some people say there's no difference, while others argue some distinctions set them apart.

To spatchcock a chicken, you must cut the backbone out of the whole bird, then flip it over and press down on the breastbone to flatten it out. Keep pressing until you hear a crack — this is the breastbone breaking. Most experts say this technique cuts down on cooking time and exposes the bird's flattened surface area to more heat, helping it cook evenly. Many people also like the aesthetics of a spatchcocked chicken for presentation.

This process is also frequently referred to as butterflying because you're opening up the chicken like a butterfly's wings. The term butterfly, however, isn't exclusively used for whole poultry. A lot of recipes call for butterflying boneless chicken breasts, which entails cutting through the center of the filet and opening it up into two thinner pieces that are still attached in the middle. Regardless of which term you prefer, both of these cuts are chicken hacks that are total game changers if you're looking for a quicker cook and crispier exterior.