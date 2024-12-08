Give Turkey Burgers A More Flavorful Patty Using The Juicy Lucy Treatment

Turkey burgers can be a great alternative to standard beef burgers, but there's one issue — since turkey is lean by nature, burgers made from ground turkey can often be a bit dry and bland. Whether you prefer a classic quick and easy turkey burger, a spicy take on the poultry patty, or a Greek turkey burger variation, there's one way to ensure your patty is as packed with flavor as possible: give it the Minnesota-born Juicy Lucy treatment. Making a Juicy Lucy-style burger involves stuffing your ground meat patty with some type of cheese prior to cooking so that when you bite into it, you get a hidden pocket of ooey, gooey melted cheese.

There's no wrong choice for your cheesy interior, but don't default to cheddar or American cheese just because that's what's most commonly used for Juicy Lucy burgers. Instead, opt for what pairs best with the flavor profile you want in your turkey burger. An Italian take on turkey might call for a mozzarella interior while a spicy Tex-Mex version would be complemented by Monterey Jack. Feta cheese would obviously pair best with a Greek turkey burger (although you'll want to note that feta doesn't really melt in the same way as the cheeses typically used in the Juicy Lucy treatment). Ultimately, just envision the type of cheese that would work well sliced or crumbled atop your burger, as it'll be just as delicious within the patty.