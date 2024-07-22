Greek Turkey Burger With Tzatziki Recipe
While we love an all-American beef burger, let's head across the Atlantic for some flavor inspiration that leans more on the lighter side. Drawing from the flavors of the Mediterranean, Greek turkey burgers with tzatziki are a lighter take on a burger that doesn't compromise on flavor. Recipe developer Kate Shungu notes, "There is a lot going on in this burger, in a good way! We have oregano and feta mixed into the burger, plus a homemade tzatziki on top." Green leaf lettuce adds freshness, along with roasted red peppers which expands the flavor profile even more. A bun loaded with sesame seeds is yet another nod to Greece. "These burgers are a fun twist on burger night that you can make in a little over 20 minutes," Shungu adds.
While the burgers look decadent, there are a few ways they're lighter than the average beef burger. We'll use dark meat ground turkey instead of beef, and instead of a creamy mayo spread on top, we'll use Greek yogurt to create a creamy cucumber tzatziki. With all the fresh flavors, these burgers are an international twist on a classic that'll help switch things up for burger night at home.
Gather the ingredients for Greek turkey burgers with tzatziki
The first step in this recipe is making a homemade tzatziki. It's easier than you think — grating the cucumber is the most complicated step. The cucumber is mixed with Greek yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and salt to create the tzatziki. The burgers themselves are made with ground turkey, oregano, a little more salt, and feta cheese. Green leaf lettuce and roasted red pepper strips add fresh flavor to the burgers, which sit atop sesame seed buns.
Step 1: Preheat the grill
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2: Grate the cucumber
Finely grate the cucumber.
Step 3: Drain the cucumber
Place the cucumber in a colander to drain, pressing on it with a spatula until most of the liquid has been drained out.
Step 4: Make the tzatziki
In a medium bowl, stir together the grated cucumber, yogurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt, and olive oil to make the tzatziki.
Step 5: Prepare the burgers
In a large bowl, gently toss together the ground turkey, oregano, feta, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 6: Form the patties
Form the mixture into 4 patties, about ¾-inch thick.
Step 7: Grill on the first side
Place the patties on a grill, cover, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the patties release easily from the grill.
Step 8: Flip and continue grilling
Flip and continue cooking for an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until the turkey is cooked through.
Step 9: Start assembling the burgers
Place the bottom of the buns on a work surface. Top each with a lettuce leaf and a slice of roasted red pepper.
Step 10: Top with the burgers and tzatziki
Top the roasted red peppers with the burgers, followed by 1 to 2 tablespoons of the tzatziki on top. Place the top half on each bun on top.
Step 11: Serve
Serve immediately, with any remaining tzatziki on the side.
What can I do with leftover tzatziki sauce?
Homemade tzatziki is one condiment you'll be happy to have left over — it can be used in myriad ways. First and foremost, it's the perfect dip. Try it with fresh veggies such as carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, broccoli, or cauliflower for a low-calorie snack. Add some whole grain crackers, potato chips, and pita chips to that veggie platter to make it even more satisfying. The tzatziki will complement the heat from spicy potato chips quite nicely.
Tzatziki is also great for jazzing up other dishes with Mediterranean flavor. Try dipping homemade falafel in it, or wrapping both falafel and tzatziki up in a fluffy pita to create a falafel sandwich. A copycat Panera Mediterranean bowl is just begging for a drizzle of tzatziki on the side, as are these simple chicken kabobs. Tzatziki will also dress up a simple veggie and cheese sandwich quite nicely. Pile thinly sliced veggies, sliced cheese, sprouts, and a thin smear of tzatziki on your favorite whole-grain bread for a fresh and flavorful vegetarian lunch option.
What are tips for grilling juicy turkey burgers?
Heat from the grill can dry out a lean cut of meat quickly. No one wants a dry burger, a tough pork chop, or a chicken breast that can barely be chewed. Pork chops and chicken breasts can be marinated, but burgers are a bit trickier. The first step to a juicy turkey burger is to use dark meat turkey. For all the same reasons that dark meat is juicier in a Thanksgiving turkey, it holds the same for ground turkey. Dark meat simply contains more fat per serving. While it's still lower in fat than many varieties of ground beef, it's just enough fat to keep the meat from drying out.
The next step is to add fat. Sure, you can add olive oil to a turkey burger. But since these burgers are inspired by Greece, we'll add the renowned Greek feta instead. Feta both contains fat that keeps the meat moist and adds a briny, pungent bite to the turkey. The final step is to not overcook the meat. It seems obvious, but just 5 or 10 degrees can take a turkey burger from juicy to dried out. Cook the burger to 160 F, then let it rest for a few minutes after taking it off the grill. It'll hit 165 F after resting and be perfectly juicy.