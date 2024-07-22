Greek Turkey Burger With Tzatziki Recipe

While we love an all-American beef burger, let's head across the Atlantic for some flavor inspiration that leans more on the lighter side. Drawing from the flavors of the Mediterranean, Greek turkey burgers with tzatziki are a lighter take on a burger that doesn't compromise on flavor. Recipe developer Kate Shungu notes, "There is a lot going on in this burger, in a good way! We have oregano and feta mixed into the burger, plus a homemade tzatziki on top." Green leaf lettuce adds freshness, along with roasted red peppers which expands the flavor profile even more. A bun loaded with sesame seeds is yet another nod to Greece. "These burgers are a fun twist on burger night that you can make in a little over 20 minutes," Shungu adds.

While the burgers look decadent, there are a few ways they're lighter than the average beef burger. We'll use dark meat ground turkey instead of beef, and instead of a creamy mayo spread on top, we'll use Greek yogurt to create a creamy cucumber tzatziki. With all the fresh flavors, these burgers are an international twist on a classic that'll help switch things up for burger night at home.