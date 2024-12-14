Ditch Your Same Old Pasta Alfredo And Give It A Cajun Spin

Pasta with Alfredo sauce is a classic dish for a reason. The simple yet decadent combination is packed with flavor and acts as the perfect base for a variety of meats and vegetables if you want to add mix-ins for extra protein and nutrients. However, if you haven't tried a Cajun spin on it, we urge you to remedy that by whipping up a batch of our Cajun shrimp pasta Alfredo.

Created by Mashed recipe developer Angela Latimer, the dish keeps the classic elements like butter, heavy cream, and parmesan and livens them up with Cajun seasoning. While some mistakes you're making with your Alfredo sauce have to do with technique, such as using heavy cream that's too cold, another big error is feeling like you can't get creative with it — that's why we love Latimer's take. The addition of Cajun seasoning lends flavors of garlic, paprika, onion, oregano, thyme, and red pepper to the characteristic creamy Alfredo.

To seamlessly incorporate the seasoning, she doesn't just toss the dry seasoning blend into a bubbling saucepan of Alfredo sauce. Instead, she cooks the shrimp in the Cajun seasoning, removes them, and then adds the heavy cream and other ingredients to the pan. This infuses all the flavor created by cooking the seasoned shrimp into the sauce, leveling up your dish even further. For a silky smooth sauce, skip the pre-grated cheeses, advises Latimer. "They have additives to keep them from clumping, which also prevents them from melting nicely," she explains.