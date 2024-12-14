Why Would Anyone Serve Salad On A Sheet Pan? Well, It's Practical

The first thing most of us do when we set out to make a salad is grab a bowl. When making our bowl selection, we size up each one in our inventory, deciding which will be big enough for the amount of salad we intend to prepare. But unless you're Martha Stewart-level organized and keep your kitchen stocked with a variety of serving bowls, none ever seem to be quite the right size. Allow us to introduce the sheet pan salad.

Take any one of our 58 best salad recipes and we're willing to bet all of them could benefit from being served on a sheet pan. The reason is simple. By spreading the ingredients out in thin layers rather than piling them on top of one another in a bowl, you increase the likelihood of every bite being the perfect bite. There's no need for the last person to take their share of salad to fret about getting the dregs, as every inch of salad is perfectly dressed and topped. You can even use this trick when it's just you!