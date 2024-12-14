What Are Mushy Peas And What Makes Them So Delicious?

The words mushy peas might not sound too appetizing but that's just because you haven't tried them yet. Anyone who's eaten this iconic dish has already seen the light. Those who haven't grown up with them or haven't yet tried them are probably left wondering what mushy peas are. And they definitely don't know the secret ingredient that improves them.

If you're still skeptical, I understand why but, with the greatest respect, you've got this one all wrong. I was born and raised in the U.K. and mushy peas are a cultural institution here. You can get a tub of them in every chippy — or fish and chip shop — and even small supermarkets sell them in cans. Despite admittedly looking a bit like something someone coughed up, mushy peas taste amazing.

They're technically a side, but their texture makes them more like a sauce for dipping chunky fries — or chips as they're known in Britain — and slathering over anything else on your plate. Now's the time when you're going to learn, honestly, more than you thought there was to know about mushy peas. You'll discover more about their history, what they're made from, how you cook them at home, what they're eaten with, and so much more. And if I convert one person to the wonders of mushy peas, my fellow Brits will be proud.