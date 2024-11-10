14 Unexpected Ways To Use Peas

Peas aren't the most glamorous of ingredients. These little legumes are usually found shoved in the back of a freezer drawer, overlooked and only brought out when you're looking for something quick, easy, and green to use as a side. But it doesn't have to be this way — there are so many amazing ways to cook peas, some of them quite surprising.

Packed with protein, fiber, and a range of vitamins and minerals, we should all be eating more peas. But, they're not just nutritious but amazingly tasty too, especially when you season them right and know what ingredients to pair them with. Some of my favorite lesser-known ways to use peas bring them to the forefront, highlighting their fresh, sweet flavor. Others seek to hide peas so you'd never know they were there. I'm looking at you pea cookies.

As an experienced food writer, recipe developer, and cook, I'm more passionate about peas than the next guy. If you get me talking about food, I will spend 10 minutes waxing lyrical about pea and mint pesto. I'm sorry but you've been warned. That might not make me the most interesting person to chat to at a party, but it does mean I'm the right person to write about some of the most unexpected ways to use peas. Buckle up.