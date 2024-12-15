Popovers might seem simple to make but it's surprisingly easy to get them wrong. If yours have come out flat, soggy, or otherwise lackluster, you're not alone. There are some mistakes everyone makes with popovers that lead them to come out wrong. But, luckily, once you know what they are you can avoid them.

But, maybe you're still wondering what popovers are. In this case, we've already gone too fast and need to step it back a little. A New England classic, popovers are perfectly-risen little pastries that are partway between a crêpe and a bread roll but actually not all that much like either. They're made with a simple pancake-like batter and blasted in a hot oven until they've risen tall. They should have a crisp exterior and an almost custardy center with a network of large air pockets. Popovers are almost impossible to describe accurately to someone who hasn't tried them — and pretty tricky to get right, too.

But I've made hundreds of popovers in my time, as well as their sisters, Yorkshire puddings, and I know all the places they can go wrong. I'm going to cover all the common missteps people make with popovers so you can get perfect results first time out.