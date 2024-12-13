How To Make Hot Chocolate Cookies With Basically Any Recipe

Hot chocolate and cookies are great on their own, but for a truly next-level experience, consider fusing them into a treat that brings the best of both worlds to your plate. We've asked culinary expert Hetal Vasavada how to create cookies which truly capture that hot chocolate flavor profile. Vasavada is the author of "Milk & Cardamom" as well as the new cookbook, "Desi Bakes." She is also assisting Challenge Butter in its efforts to support the Challenge For A Cure initiative, which raises money for pediatric cancer research.

Luckily for us, Vasavada had a simple swap in mind. "I like to substitute a portion of the flour with hot chocolate mix," she says. As with any swap or substitution, if you want to avoid changing the recipe too much, keep the amount substituted relatively low — about 10% of the flour weight is a good rule of thumb.

This trick does require one slight adjustment, as Vasavada flags. "Keep in mind that cocoa powder is drying and requires a lot more hydration than flour does, so be sure to increase the butter by 1-2 tablespoons to account for that." However, apart from that, it's endlessly versatile. You can use the tip in drop cookies, sugar cookies, sandwich cookies, shortbread, whatever type you prefer — it can even be used to whip up unforgettable chocolate pancakes. Also, keep an eye on the sugar content of your chosen hot chocolate mix. If it contains a lot, you may want to dial back the sugar in your cookie recipe to balance it out.