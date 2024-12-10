The Easiest Italian Holiday Cookie To Make (And How To Prevent It From Falling Apart)

Biscotti is an authentic Italian classic with a storied history that traces back to the 19th century. Its straightforward prepa ration and countless avenues for personalization have made it a go-to treat for novice and pro bakers alike. Hetal Vasavada, renowned content creator, Season 6 "MasterChef" contestant, and cookbook author of "Milk and Cardamom" and "Desi Bakes," encourages everyone to dive into the world of biscotti. "It's surprisingly easy to make and requires just a few ingredients. Plus, you can get creative with the flavors and inclusions!" she tells Mashed.

Crafting a delightful homemade biscotti recipe starts with a simple dough that is mixed, shaped into logs, and baked twice — a process reflected in the name itself, as "biscotti" translates to "twice-baked" in Italian. After the first bake, the loaf is cooled and then sliced into individual pieces before returning to the oven for a second bake. This step gives biscotti its signature brittle texture.

Vasavada emphasizes the importance of the slicing technique in achieving flawless results. "My best tip for making biscotti is to use a serrated knife when slicing the loaf. This prevents the biscotti from crumbling or falling apart before the second bake," she advises. A serrated bread knife's saw-like teeth allow clean, precise cuts through the slightly firm loaf without applying excessive pressure. This ensures uniform cookies that hold their shape beautifully during the second bake.