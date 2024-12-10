13 Red Flags To Look Out For When Grocery Shopping At Aldi

It's your first time at Aldi and you traipse up and down the aisles searching for Pepsi or Cap'n Crunch only to come up empty handed. What gives? Well, one red flag to be aware of at Aldi is that you'll find almost no name brand products. Occasionally there might be a special on a brand you know and love but mostly the products seem to be from manufacturers you've never heard of, like L'oven Fresh, Benton's, and Simply Nature. Strange.

But there's a reason why you'll almost never see name brands at Aldi. The supermarket chain primarily sells its own private label products. These are products that were made by Aldi — or made for Aldi by various food manufacturers and sold under one of its private label food brands. It might seem like this means there's no consistent quality, or that the products will all be low quality budget alternatives to the real deal but this isn't the case. Aldi private label products are rigorously tested against similar products to ensure their quality. They have a good reputation and sometimes come out ahead of brand names in blind taste tests. Aldi likes being able to control the quality of the items it sells.

And there's another bonus to the private label products: they're cheaper. Aldi is the one commissioning the products so it can afford to sell them for less. It also saves space on the shop floor because only one type of Dijon mustard or salted chips needs to be displayed rather than offerings from 10 different brands.