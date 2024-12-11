Sadly, Costco Doesn't Make Fresh Donuts At US Stores

Everyone loves Costco's bakery section. Many items such as croissants and muffins have a devoted following. Yet, among Costco's most popular bakery items, fresh donuts are notably absent from the line-up. Unlike Costcos in Mexico, where machines fry mini donuts, U.S. stores don't offer this hot treat. These mini cinnamon sugar donuts are popular south of the border and a favorite snack among shoppers. If U.S. locations ever did introduce them, there's no doubt they'd be a hit. One Reddit user comments, "Have gotten these plenty of times, I can confirm that they are in fact magical." Apparently, U.S. Costco shoppers are right to feel left out.

A TikToker who visited a Costco in Tijuana showed how the donut fryers operate right in front of customers — a display of freshness that likely contributes to their popularity. After frying, the donuts are dusted in cinnamon sugar, and while this seems to be the only flavor offered, it's a winning choice. The donuts are packed in large plastic clam shells and sold for a relatively inexpensive price (less than "$5 for 2 pounds," according to @costcofans on Instagram).