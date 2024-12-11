Sadly, Costco Doesn't Make Fresh Donuts At US Stores
Everyone loves Costco's bakery section. Many items such as croissants and muffins have a devoted following. Yet, among Costco's most popular bakery items, fresh donuts are notably absent from the line-up. Unlike Costcos in Mexico, where machines fry mini donuts, U.S. stores don't offer this hot treat. These mini cinnamon sugar donuts are popular south of the border and a favorite snack among shoppers. If U.S. locations ever did introduce them, there's no doubt they'd be a hit. One Reddit user comments, "Have gotten these plenty of times, I can confirm that they are in fact magical." Apparently, U.S. Costco shoppers are right to feel left out.
A TikToker who visited a Costco in Tijuana showed how the donut fryers operate right in front of customers — a display of freshness that likely contributes to their popularity. After frying, the donuts are dusted in cinnamon sugar, and while this seems to be the only flavor offered, it's a winning choice. The donuts are packed in large plastic clam shells and sold for a relatively inexpensive price (less than "$5 for 2 pounds," according to @costcofans on Instagram).
@soymanny3
Costco in Tijuana Mexico, has a mini donut shop good quality, and a huge selection of Tequila's. Located in the Zona Río... #parati #fy #fyp #hispanictiktok #mexicantiktok #viraltiktok #thingstodointijuana #tijuana #cosctolife #costcotijuana
What donuts does Costco sell?
Donuts are the one food many Redditors think Costco should start selling. The dessert and breakfast classic is so iconic it's hard to believe that U.S. Costcos don't offer them fresh like in Mexico. One customer on TikTok even states, "I cross the border to Tijuana just for these!" That's a true testament to how worth the trip the mini donuts are. So, what do U.S. Costcos offer in place of freshly baked donuts?
The closest Costco comes to selling fresh donuts is through its selection of Krispy Kreme. The store began selling them in July of 2024, but for nearly 20 dollars for a box of 15, many customers find the price to be excessive. Another notable donut option arrived in fall of 2021, when Costco sold apple cider donuts. However, this seasonal offering was neither made in-store, nor was it a Costco brand; It was produced by a company called Talerico-Martin Bakery. These offerings are valiant efforts — but ultimately a far cry from the freshly baked donut experience. Costco-made donuts like those in Mexico would strike the perfect balance between affordable pricing and guaranteed freshness.