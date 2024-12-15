The Cooking Tip You Need For Tastier Vegan Burgers

The patty makes or breaks a vegan burger. No amount of delicious sauce or sautéd veggies can mask a patty that tastes dull and has a mushy texture. Thankfully, plant-based alternatives like the Impossible Burger have gotten vegan burgers closer to replicating real beef than ever. Still, there is no perfect replacement for meat, and even this soy-based option has its flaws. (For example, Impossible Burgers contain more sodium and less protein than beef.) Instead of striving for perfection, it's better to work with what you have. The key to making the best vegan burger is mashing the patty down — smash burger style.

A simple smash burger recipe is a stripped-down version of the classic American burger. There are no frills in sight — just pickles, mustard, and cheese accompany the thin patties. Smashing the patties on the grill brings out a rich, charred flavor and a crispy texture. This also applies to vegan patties such as Impossible and Beyond Burgers. One of the biggest mistakes people make with veggie burgers is neglecting the texture, but smashing them is a simple fix, and this technique instantly elevates your vegan burger game.