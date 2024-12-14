Big Changes Are Coming To Your Favorite Pizza Chains In 2025

Practically everyone loves pizza, and nothing proves that more than the wide variety of popular pizza chains in the U.S. that serve up everything from New York-style to hot-and-ready-to-eat to "Southern"-style pizza. With so many chains competing for our pizza orders, the biggest ones have to stay on their toes to edge out the competition. And with that comes innovation.

Big changes are coming to fast food chains in 2025, and this holds equally true for our favorite pizza brands. Whether it's adding cutting-edge tech, expanding, focusing more on sustainability, or rolling out retail products, some of the nation's most popular pizza restaurants have new ideas and plans in the works that we can expect to see take shape in 2025.

It's not just about what's on the menu — it's also about revamped dining spaces and ordering upgrades that will help you get your pie faster (and hotter) than ever. So, we're here to slice into all the details about what new touches you can expect from your favorite pizza chains next year.