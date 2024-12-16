12 Reasons Italian Dressing Tastes Better At Restaurants

There's something special about the Italian dressing at your favorite restaurant. It's perfectly balanced — tangy but not too tangy, rich but somehow also fresh and light. Then you try to recreate the same salad at home with a store-bought bottle of Italian dressing or perhaps with a basic homemade version. But somehow it just doesn't hit the same. Why is that?

First, it's worth noting that bottled Italian dressing isn't Italian at all. It's one of the myths about Italian food you should stop believing. If you were dining in Italy, you'd find your salad dressed with high-quality olive oil, maybe accompanied by vinegar or a squeeze of lemon. Italians believe in simplicity, letting the ingredients shine. Italian dressing, as we know it, is an American invention.

That's not to say restaurant Italian dressing is inauthentic in a bad way. It's part of Italian American cuisine and that's its own thing. But the problem is with recreating restaurant dressings at home — bottled versions just don't cut it. And, of course, some store-bought Italian dressings are better than others, so it's hard to know what you're getting. If you want a great version at home, you're better off making it yourself. But you need to know more about the reasons why Italian dressing tastes better at restaurants. With this information, you can discover some of the tricks of the trade and make your own restaurant-quality version.