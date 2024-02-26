11 Store-Bought Italian Dressing Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When you shake a bottle of store-bought Italian dressing over your salad, you expect it to add exciting flavor to the bowl, not make things weird and greasy and sad. The basic recipe may be a straightforward zesty combination of oil, vinegar, and taste bud-tingling seasonings, but that doesn't mean every bottle holds the same magic. Done right, this simple mix can add zing that makes any salad sing; get the blend wrong, and you could be in for a heart-dropping topping that disappoints. Good luck rinsing poorly made Italian dressing off of your salad to rescue a meal-ruining mistake.

Having bottled options handy instead of having to concoct your own homemade Italian dressing lets this peppy vinaigrette become a problem solver, flavoring everything from tossed iceberg to chopped veggies to marinated chicken. We collected a dozen of the most readily available brands and got our tongues wagging for an old-fashioned taste test. We judged consistency, balance of flavors, oil-to-vinegar ratios, quality of ingredients, and, of course, overall taste to rank our options. So which ones are best for shaking up your salad creations and which are destined to leave you flat? Here's our take on the Italian dressings that put your salad in the running for Best Dressed, and the ones you might want to leave off your list.