No-Churn Soft Serve Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

There are a lot of wonderful ways to eat ice cream. In fact, maybe every way to eat ice cream is pretty wonderful. But, there is one that always stands out as extra special: soft serve. Maybe it's just that it seems like you can't make it at home, but there is an appeal to silky smooth soft serve ice cream decoratively wound on a sugar cone that is impossible to deny.

Advertisement

Until now, getting yourself an order of soft serve necessarily meant leaving the house (and praying the ice cream machine was working, for once). With this recipe, we give you the tools you need to make your very own no-churn chocolate soft serve in the comfort of your own kitchen. All you need is a whisk, a freezer, and a piping bag to give it that signature look.

The base of this no-churn soft serve is whipped cream flavored with cocoa powder, a splash of vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, and powdered sugar. Condensed milk is folded in to add another layer of sweetness as well as touch more richness and body. Then it's sent to the freezer to solidify overnight. Once frozen, all you have to do is partially thaw it, knead it smooth, and pipe it into a bowl or cone. Whether or not you choose to dress it up with sprinkles, whipped cream, peanuts, and chocolate sauce is entirely up to you.

Advertisement