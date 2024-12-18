The Deadly Outbreak That Chi-Chi's Wants You To Forget About

Chi-Chi's, a long-gone but not-forgotten Tex-Mex chain, has been attracting fresh attention following announcements that the restaurant will be making a comeback two decades after it closed its doors. In conjunction with Hormel, which owns the Chi-Chi's brand, the son of the original founder has expressed plans to rebuild the restaurant in 2025. While lots of restaurants are successfully capitalizing on the rising nostalgia wave, Chi-Chi's reputation faces a serious obstacle that could make a comeback difficult.

Appearing in our roundup of restaurant chains with the worst food poisoning outbreaks, Chi-Chi's legacy has been tarnished by an incident at a Pennsylvania location back in 2003. An outbreak of hepatitis A, which was ultimately attributed to contaminated green onions served by the restaurant, caused illness in 660 restaurant patrons, four of whom died due to its effects.

A type of viral infection that impacts the liver, hepatitis A is linked to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, and jaundice. Many who acquire the illness recover within weeks, but people with existing health issues or those who are older may experience more serious complications. Restaurants can take certain precautions to prevent hepatitis A infections, such as properly sanitizing work areas and practicing diligent handwashing. In Chi-Chi's case, however, the green onion contamination likely occurred well before the ingredient arrived at the restaurant.

